Council uses a range of channels to communicate with the community, including our websites, social media, media (TV, radio, and newspapers), and e-newsletters.
We don't want to play favourites, but we think our e-newsletters are one of the best ways to keep in touch with the diverse range of Council news and events.
Kempsey Shire Council e-newsletters include;
Community news: is a weekly summary of what is happening in Council and covers a range of subjects from Council meeting wraps, pet of the week, documents on exhibition, events and much more.
Library News: put out by the library team, this weekly newsletter lets the community know about the diverse range of services, events and workshops run by the Kempsey Shire Council libraries.
Tourism: Subscribe to the latest news including updates about tourism sector developments, new products, campaigns and events.
Our Backyard: our quarterly newsletter on sustainable living in the Macleay Valley, including environment news, events, projects and updates.
Question of the Week: featuring a commonly asked question by a member of the community, from how can I find out what is happening in Council, to where to commemorate Anzac Day in the Kempsey Shire, to how can I apply for a community grant?
Agribusiness: a monthly newsletter aimed at agriculture-based business in the Kempsey Shire, keeping farmers up to date on workshops, news, planning and regulation changes, and more.
Business and Industry: aimed at keeping the Kempsey Shire business community informed about upcoming events, workshops, resources and opportunities.
To make sure you keep up to date everything that is happening at council, head to our newsletter subscription page at: ksc.pub/subscribe
