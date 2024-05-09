Kempsey hosts hundreds for the annual Elder's Olympics

Hundreds of elders from across New South Wales gathered in Kempsey on Thursday, May 9, in the spirit of connection and competition.
As winners of the 2023 NSW Elder's Olympics, Kempsey's Booroongen Djugun Limited Elders were crowned hosts of this year's event held at Kempsey Race Club, Warwick Park.
Elders from Moree, Gunnedah, Emerton, and groups closer to home in Coffs Harbour, and more from further afield, came together for the annual games which began in 2001.
After guests and locals perused the stalls, the Elder's Olympics officially opened with a welcome to country from Uncle Bob Smith, followed by a smoking ceremony, and Dunghutti song and dance performed by South West Rocks Figtree Descendants Aboriginal Corporation.
Elders showed off their banners with a parade to the sound of cheers and clapping from spectators.
The sun came out for the morning, however, the opening ceremony remained undercover after a week of wet weather. Lucky too, because the rain returned as the games commenced just before lunchtime, however, the weather did not dampen the positive energy or put out any fire of competition.
The games started with the groups going head-to-head in the throwing of rings, tennis balls, sacks and footballs.
"The Elders Olympics creates opportunity for us to recognise our Elders and the contribution they make to our communities across the state, towns and regions," Chief Executive Officer Booroongen Djugun Limited, Kylie O'Bryan said.
"It promotes the importance of Elders being the leaders in maintaining our culture, language, connection and identity...it encourages unity for everyone."
Ms O'Bryan says the day is also about promoting healthy living while creating learning pathways for the community.
The day was a brilliant example of the Kempsey Shire community collaborating - working together and helping each other to create an event to remember.
