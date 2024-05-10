The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Back in black: Macleay local makes massive Brazilian jiu-jitsu achievement

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated May 10 2024 - 5:18pm, first published 5:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Macleay Valley local has made history as one of the first women in the Mid North Coast to earn a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ).

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Reporter at Macleay Argus and Port Macquarie News.

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.