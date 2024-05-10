Car break-ins and property thefts; Kempsey police wrap| May 10

Kempsey police are investigating a number of incidents this week ranging from break-ins and property thefts.
Macleay Argus reporter Emily Walker spoke with Inspector Vince Nicholls, to discuss the incidents keeping officers busy in the week ending May 10.
Officers would like to remind the public to protect their vehicles and valuables.
"It's another timely reminder not to leave valuables in your car," Inspector Nicholls said.
"And make sure your car is locked at all times."
Other ways motorists can keep their car safe is avoiding to park on the street where possible. If you have to park on the street, try parking under a street light.
Police are investigating a break-in that resulted in a car and other items being stolen from a Kempsey home around 4am on Monday, May 6.
In the early hours of the morning the occupant of the address was woken by people in the house.
After breaking-in, a white SUV and a number of other items were taken from the property.
Police are currently investigating the break-in and encourage anyone with information regarding this incident to contact CrimeStopppers.
Officer have been notified of a number of items stolen from a parked car on Tozer Street, Kempsey between 5pm on Tuesday, May 7 and 7am Wednesday, May 8.
Police allege that a bike and a number of scooters were stolen from a parked ute during this time frame.
If you have any further information about this theft, please contact CrimeStoppers.
Police have been notified of a break-in into a car parked near the Great Northern Hotel in West Kempsey between 8pm and 10.30pm on Saturday, May 4.
Officers believe someone broke into the car and has taken some cash and a wallet from the vehicle.
People with information regarding certain incidents listed here are encouraged to contact Kempsey Police or CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.