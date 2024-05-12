Entries closing soon for the annual Kempsey Eisteddfod; dates and venues announced

Entries are now open for the 2024 annual Kempsey Eisteddfod with just weeks left to get involved.
For decades the Kempsey Eisteddfod has provided a spotlight for Macleay Valley's young people to step on stage and showcase their talent.
Dancers, singers, musicians, actors and spoken word performers are encouraged to perform throughout the months of June and July, as individuals and groups.
Entries for this year's event will close at midnight on Sunday, May 26.
Vocal and Instrumental / Speech and Drama performances are to be held at the Anglican Hall in West Kempsey between Sunday 23 and Friday 28, June.
For this year's event, the dance venue has been relocated to the IONA Performing Arts Centre in Port Macquarie, with performances held from Friday 5 to Thursday 11, July.
Performances from local schools will be held during school hours on Friday 5, July, with dance groups the following day on Saturday 6 July.
Solo dancers will perform for the community between Saturday 7 and Thursday 11, July.
"We would like to thank our local primary and high schools, dance and performing arts schools and private teachers for their continued support of this historical annual event," Kempsey Eisteddfod Society (KES) Publicity Officer, Angela Myers said.
To enter and for more details, visit www.stardom.com.au
