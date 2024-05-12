The Macleay Argus
Entries closing soon for the annual Kempsey Eisteddfod; dates and venues announced

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
May 13 2024 - 4:00am
Entries are now open for the 2024 annual Kempsey Eisteddfod with just weeks left to get involved.

