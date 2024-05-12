Community call-out to help Dunecare protect Scotts Head on May 18

Members of the community are invited to roll up their sleeves and help the local Dunecare group on Saturday, May 18 to rehabilitate the Scotts Head headland.
Kicking off at 8:30am on the main headland and in Scotts Head Reserve above Little Beach, those involved with work together to remove invasive weeds such as Bitou Bush and Winter Senna for a healthier dune.
The initiative is a part of the partnership between Reflections and Landcare Australia, which was formed in 2023 with the aim of working alongside communities to nurture and protect the natural environment.
Reflections Holidays is a Crown Land manager which operates 40 holiday parks and cares for 45 nature reserves in coastal and inland NSW, reinvesting profit back into its holiday parks and reserves.
Landcare Australia is a national not-for-profit organisation renowned for its work to support environmental community groups across Australia who volunteer to restore and protect the environment.
"Our partnership with Landcare Australia is an extension of how our business seeks to nurture the land we operate in, and this Scotts Head initiative is a clear example of how communities can unite to make a difference, too," Reflections CEO Nick Baker said.
Landcare Australia CEO Dr Shane Norrish said the Scotts Head project was designed to engage the local community in a location with historic relevance for the local community.
"Scotts Head Dunecare was the first Dunecare group formed in NSW in 1988, and they currently have a core group of eight volunteers, some who have been with the group since its formation," he said.
Scotts Head Dunecare welcome new volunteers of all ages to join them at the Surf Club at 8:30am on Saturday, May 18.
Volunteers should bring gloves (spares are available if needed), long-handled clippers and a hat and water bottle, and are advised to wear sturdy, closed-in shoes, long pants and shirt.
