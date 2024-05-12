The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Community call-out to help Dunecare protect Scotts Head on May 18

By Staff Reporters
Updated May 16 2024 - 12:34pm, first published May 12 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Members of the community are invited to roll up their sleeves and help the local Dunecare group on Saturday, May 18 to rehabilitate the Scotts Head headland.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.