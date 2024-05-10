A rewarding work day covering Ironman Australia

Watching over 2700 athletes put their bodies on the line to cross the finish line in the 226-kilometre Ironman Australia endurance race was nothing short of inspirational.
Athletes taking on Ironman Australia contested a 3.8km swim, 180km ride and 42.2km run, with those racing Ironman 70.3 Port Macquarie faced a 1.9km swim, 90km ride and 21.1km run.
Insane!
The consensus in our office is that we most likely will never complete an Ironman, but covering the event on Sunday, May 5 felt like its own marathon effort.
My colleagues Mardi Borg, Emily Walker and myself had never covered an Ironman before.
We came up with a game plan for the day and stuck to it.
I got up before the sun to be down at Westport Park as the first athletes entered the water just after 6.15am, Emily was ready for the swim-to-cycle transition at 8am and Mardi set up at Rydges on Town Green for the day to keep our live story updated.
It was a tag-team effort as Emily and I dropped off photos to Mardi and went back out to get more footage of athletes on the course.
We were there as athletes crossed the finish line and made Ironman Australia history.
We wouldn't have been able to cover the event like we did without some help.
A big thanks goes to Rydges for letting us use one of their conference rooms for the day.
A massive thank you goes to all of the Ironman Australia crew who let us into the VIP sections of the course to get photo and video footage, and who were so accommodating and wonderful to work alongside throughout the day.
And last but not least, a big thank you goes to Public Relations and Media Director of the Ironman Group Oceania, Craig Heydon, who made sure we got everything we needed for our coverage, facilitated interviews with the athletes and even let Mardi and I across the finish line to get incredible video and photos of the podium presentation (yes, we got covered in champagne to get those videos and photos).
While it was a long day, it was also one of the most rewarding I've had as a journalist.
Ruby Pascoe,
Senior Journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.