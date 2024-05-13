Photos and winners | 2024 Elder's Olympics in Kempsey

Kempsey hosted more than 400 elders for the annual NSW Elder's Olympics for a day of connection, competition and celebration.
As winners of the 2023 Olympics, Booroongen Djugun Limited organised this year's event on Thursday, May 9, sponsored by the NSW Aboriginal Land Council.
Groups from across the state travelled to Kempsey for the packed-full day, including a welcome to country by Uncle Bob Smith, an opening smoking ceremony and dance by South West Rocks Figtree Descendants Aboriginal Corporation, a banner parade and of course, the games.
Baabayn Elders were named champions for their banner, and overall winner of the Elder's Olympic games and hosts for 2025 were team two of the South Inverell 'Bear Eaters'.
Participating Elders Groups were;
"The Elders Olympics creates opportunity for us to recognise our Elders and the contribution they make to our communities across the state, towns and regions," Chief Executive Officer Booroongen Djugun Limited, Kylie O'Bryan said.
"It promotes the importance of Elders being the leaders in maintaining our culture, language, connection and identity...it encourages unity for everyone."
Ms O'Bryan says the day is also about promoting healthy living while creating learning pathways for the community.
