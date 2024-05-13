Group Three Rugby League looks to clear backlog of postponed games

GROUP Three Rugby League hopes to play two deferred fixtures on Saturday, May 18.
The Taree City/Old Bar fixture, postponed from round two, is scheduled to be played at the Jack Neal Oval along with the Wauchope/Macleay Valley clash at Wauchope.
There will be a full round of under 18 games at Lake Cathie on Sunday as originally planned.
No football was set down for this weekend in first and reserve grades and women's league tag. However, all Group Three games were postponed last weekend due to closed fields.
There's a further spare weekend on the June long weekend, although at this stage no matches have been booked in.
"Some clubs are okay with playing the long weekend, others are against, so I'll have to check with our directors to see if they want to force the issue,'' Mr Drury said.
There are further spare weekends on June 29 and 30 along with July 27 and 28 for first and reserve grades and league tag. This is to ensure the full complement of under 18 matches are played, as there are nine teams in the junior grade and eight in the others.
No decision has yet been made on the Group Three/Indigenous All Star games, set for Wauchope on June 30. This was originally postponed from April 13 due to the Wauchope ground being closed.
However, Mr Drury said deferred club games would take precedence should that weekend be required.
He added there'll be no play at Wingham's Regional Australia Bank Stadium until June 1 when the Tigers host Taree City on June 1 due to the saturated playing surface. Forster-Tuncurry coach Robbie Payne said on last week's On The Bench segment he thought the match between the Hawks and Tigers, postponed from last Sunday, would go ahead this Saturday.
However, Mr Drury said this isn't possible due to the condition of the playing surface.
"There's no chance of us playing at Wingham until their next home game on June 1,'' Mr Drury said.
Meanwhile, the Group Three Referees Association will attempt to conduct a second annual meeting next week. There were no takers for executive positions at the meeting held last week.
