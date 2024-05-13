The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Group Three Rugby League looks to clear backlog of postponed games

MM
By Mick McDonald
May 13 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allan Lockwood runs the ball for the Mustangs in their clash against Wingham Tigers. Picture by Penny Tamblyn
Allan Lockwood runs the ball for the Mustangs in their clash against Wingham Tigers. Picture by Penny Tamblyn

GROUP Three Rugby League hopes to play two deferred fixtures on Saturday, May 18.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.