Macleay Valley woman snaps spectacular Aurora Australis lights in Western Australia

Tiana Adamson from South West Rocks has been working in Western Australia's mines for the past three years.
On Saturday, May 11, Ms Adamson caught the Aurora Australis over Preston Beach in Western Australia.
"I drove three hours to get as far south for a great photo," Ms Adamson said. "I had been following the Aurora satellite map all day."
Ms Adamson says she made the decision to get on the road at 5:00pm when the radar hit 74%.
She made the right decision.
While Ms Adamson said you could see the lights with the naked eye, she captured the spectacular sight using astro settings on her Samsung Galaxy mobile phone, snapping away between 8:00pm and 10:30pm.
Ms Adamson certainly ticked something off her bucket list on Saturday night.
"It was breathtaking and a dream of mine," she said. " I thought I had to travel overseas for the experience."
Ms Adamson said the event brought people out of the house and together in numbers.
"Hundreds gathered on the beaches. It was absolutely amazing .
Ms Adamson has lived in the Macleay Valley her entire life until now, spending 30 years in South West Rocks.
She returns home on Tuesday, May 14, for a month holiday and will bring with her a story to share.
