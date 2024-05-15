The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Council

'We must take this as a win'; community response to council's decreased rate rise

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
Updated May 15 2024 - 12:58pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

While Kempsey Shire Council's (KSC) Special Rate Variation (SRV) was not completely ignored like many community members would have liked, the rate hike increase will not hurt as much as what the council has originally planned.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Chamberlain

Ellie Chamberlain

Journalist

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.