Marlins take on Shamrocks in Friday night footy clash at South West Rocks

Friday night footy returns to South West Rocks as the Marlins prepare to face off against the Beechwood Shamrocks in the Hastings League.
This match is a rescheduled fixture after last week's game was postponed due to wet weather.
Despite the disrupted start to the season, the Marlins have secured some wins, defeating the Long Flat Dragons 40-4 and newcomers Bowraville 36-14.
South West Rocks Marlins coach Grant Schubert admitted it's been a "difficult start to the season" due to the wet weather and byes.
"I think we're up to about round six and we've only played two games, so I feel a bit sorry for the boys," he said.
"It's a long pre-season, we've been training for a long time and we've only played two games, so that's been a bit disappointing."
However, he praised the team's resilience and work ethic during training and the games they've managed to play.
"The boys have been fantastic," he said. "Their training has been awesome. They are proving to each other that they are willing to work hard, and the results have come off the back of that effort."
Schubert said the two games they've played this season have been tough.
"Against Bowraville, we were neck and neck at 16-14 with 20 minutes to go, and then our fitness shone through," he said.
"It was the same with the game against Long Flat; that was really tough."
Looking forward to the Beechwood game, Schubert acknowledged the challenge.
"Beechwood's defence is solid... I don't anticipate a high-scoring game unless fatigue becomes a factor," he said.
Despite this, he said he has confidence that his side can get the job done.
"As long as the boys give their all and work hard for each other, I'm not overly concerned about the outcome."
The game will kick off at 7 pm under lights."
