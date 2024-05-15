Raising funds for Clown Doctors during the month of May

Kempsey's CommBank is accepting in-branch donations for Clown Doctors through until the end of May.
The Clown Doctors is The Humour Foundation's flagship program, bringing the many benefits of laughter to hospital wards across the country, including Kempsey District Hospital, aiming to brighten the days of sick kids, carers and staff in hospitals.
The expertly trained and highly skilled Clown Doctors work in partnership with medical and healthcare professionals to alleviate stress and social isolation, improving outcomes in what is often a stressful and unfamiliar environment.
All funds raised up to the value of $100,000 until May 24 will be matched by the CommBank Staff Foundation.
Smile Day on Friday, May 10, was marked with a national fundraising drive for the Clown Doctors where staff at CommBank's Kempsey branch raised funds by selling cupcakes donated by local business Tumblegum Bakehouse & Café.
A partner of the Clown Doctors since 1999, CommBank is celebrating 25 years of smiles as a foundation partner of the Clown Doctors
"Smile Day is a very important initiative that the whole of CommBank is incredibly passionate about," Branch manager Mel Hillier said.
"Every year, the Clown Doctors make more than 230,000 visits to sick kids, their carers and staff in hospitals.
Here at our Kempsey branch, we are committed to supporting our local community, and fundraising to support the outstanding work from the Clown Doctors is one way we can do that."
CommBank's Smile Day is part of the wider Smile Month fundraising campaign that will help support the 65 clown doctors across 21 hospitals and one children's palliative care facility in bringing hope and joy to sick children, carers and staff in hospitals around Australia.
Donations to the Clown Doctors can be made at any Commonwealth Bank branch until 24 May, or online at: commbank.com.au/clowndoctors
