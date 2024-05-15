The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Business

Raising funds for Clown Doctors during the month of May

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
Updated May 15 2024 - 2:31pm, first published 1:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Kempsey's CommBank is accepting in-branch donations for Clown Doctors through until the end of May.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Chamberlain

Ellie Chamberlain

Journalist

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.