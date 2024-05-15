Kempsey public schools receive funding for better infrastructure

Kempsey South Public School and Kempsey West Public School will receive government funding to go toward infrastructure.
Round two of the Schools Upgrade Fund to build or upgrade infrastructure has resulted in Kempsey South Public School receiving funding for an $800,000 Creative and Performing Arts Hub.
More than $1 million dollars to upgrade school facilities, demountables and outdoor spaces at Kempsey West Public School has been announced.
The Australian Government says public schools with the greatest needs have been prioritised, including schools with high numbers of students from a low-socio economic background, First Nations Students, and students with disability.
Public schools which haven't received significant capital funding in the last two years were also prioritised.
Round two was open to all public schools and applications closed in February, 2024.
School applications were reviewed by their relevant state and territory education departments which made recommendations to the Australian Government.
"The Schools Upgrade Fund by the Australian Government is truly transforming schools, educators, and learners not only in Cowper but throughout New South Wales," Assistant Minister Ayres, Duty Senator for Cowper said.
"From upgrading classrooms to creating vital communal spaces fostering community cohesion, empowering local schools benefits everyone, enriching the educational experience for both teachers and students alike."
Minister for Education, Jason Clare, says the Schools Upgrade Fund is an important step to building a better and fairer education system.
"I want all students to get access to a quality education, including access to quality facilities to learn in and play on," he said.
"From upgrading classrooms to new outdoor equipment, this funding will deliver upgrades to public schools that need it the most."
More information on the Schools Upgrade Fund is available at www.education.gov.au/schools-upgrade-fund
