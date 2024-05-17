Last chance to have your say on council's budget

The draft budget for Kempsey Shire Council for 2024-25 is on public exhibition, closing this Sunday, May 19. The community is invited to review and comment on the documents at www.ksc.pub/budget2024.
Council is required to adopt a new suite of annual integrated planning and reporting documents by 30 June 2024, which together provide council with a structured, consistent approach to community planning.
The draft Operational Plan 2024-25 provides a summary of the programs and projects council plans to deliver during the coming financial year.
It contains 165 proposed actions, separated into annual programs, multi-year projects and new projects.
Waste vouchers, alterations to the Slim Dusty Centre, community grants and the organisation's performance in the third quarter of the financial year are on the agenda for the May ordinary council meeting.
Following a thorough and transparent application and assessment process, grants for financial assistance from the Community Grants Program 2023-24 for the total amount of $33,983.15, have been recommended through the Mayoral Community Fund, the Sporting Fund and Quick Grants for NAIDOC Week.
A development application seeking consent for alterations and additions to the Slim Dusty Centre is being considered by council due to the proposed development being a council asset located on Crown Land.
The DA proposes alterations and additions to the Slim Dusty Exhibition Centre which is likely to be constructed over three stages.
The methods of allocating a portion of waste vouchers to renters residing in the houses and business premises where the rates are being levied has been reviewed by council staff who have recommended that the current system for renters not be changed for the coming financial year.
However they will be removing item specific restrictions placed on the use of Waste Vouchers to encourage the redemption of the vouchers by the community.
The meeting will be held at the Kempsey Shire Council Chambers from 9am on Tuesday 21 May.
You can register online at ksc.pub/public-forum to speak to councillors ahead of the meeting at the Public Forum on Monday 20 May.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.