Last chance to have your say on council's budget

By Kempsey Shire Council
May 17 2024 - 12:00pm
The draft budget for Kempsey Shire Council for 2024-25 is on public exhibition, closing this Sunday, May 19. The community is invited to review and comment on the documents at www.ksc.pub/budget2024.

