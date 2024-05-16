Swim for free at Kempsey pool to celebrate end of season

To celebrate the end of season Kempsey's public pool is inviting the community to enjoy a day the pool, free of charge.
Swim for Free Day will be held on Saturday, May 18, leading up to the pool's closure on Friday 31.
"We just wanted to give back to the community," Manager John Miall said. "Come down and have some fun, or do some laps."
The Swim for Free Day is the first of its kind for Life Saving Australia (LSA) managers of Kempsey pool.
"It's about giving people something to do on the weekend in Kempsey."
With Saturday being a busy day for team sport, Mr Miall is encouraging players to cool down at the pool post game.
"Cool off after your soccer game, just don't bring the mud."
Senior Lifeguard Jake Worthing said the water is a good temperature.
"The water is still warm," he said. "Come and enjoy it."
The pool will be open, regardless of the weather.
"The pool is only ever closed in the case of lightning," Mr Miall said.
The pool season will kick off again on August 1 (2024), and Kempsey pool has a full program planned with Stroke Correction, Squad Training, Aqua Aerobics and Learn to Swim classes.
"We're cranking up the programs next season in a big way," Mr Miall said.
