The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

Swim for free at Kempsey pool to celebrate end of season

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
May 16 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

To celebrate the end of season Kempsey's public pool is inviting the community to enjoy a day the pool, free of charge.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Chamberlain

Ellie Chamberlain

Journalist

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.