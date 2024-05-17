The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Mid Coast set to face A-League stars in clash against New Lambton

MM
By Mick McDonald
May 17 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MID Coast Football coach Mandi Langlar wishes last weekend's deferred Northern NSW Women's Premier League clash against New Lambton had gone ahead.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.