Crescent Head Dunecare welcomes new faces, helping native plants thrive

Nineteen people turned up to Crescent Head Point Plomer Dunecare's working bee on Tuesday, May 14, to help native plants thrive.
The group worked on the National Parkland between Delicate campground and Waves beach access.
"It was a good balance between regulars who come every month, some less regular whose work keeps them away sometimes, plus a great bunch of backpackers who stay and work at Waves campground and are encouraged to join us by waves management - they always bring plenty of youthful enthusiasm," Dunecare member Peter Watson said.
The community members helped rid the area of weeds to help native flora flourish.
"Lantana, Bitou bush and Senna are the main weeds that are choking out the native plants although there are many others like Yellow Bells, asparagus weed and 'Stinking Roger'," Mr Watson said.
"We pull out all of these and try to collect the seeds of any of those to hopefully reduce the number we see next year."
Crescent Head Point Plomer Dunecare meet on the second Tuesday of the month, at 8.30am at the Delicate Campground.
The group has been working the area for the past six years.
" [We] work for two hours before we finish up with cake and a cuppa," Mr Watson said. "We provide all the tools and any safety gear needed, as well as training and helpful tips if wanted."
Dunecare has been seeing positive results.
"The native plants are really looking amazing and have filled in many areas that were once solid with weeds," Mr Watson said.
"We are proud of what we have done and continue to achieve with everybody donating their time for the benefit of the environment.
"We are always happy to welcome new faces whether as a once off or to become a regular and enjoy the company and also the satisfaction of doing a great job for our native plants and animals."
