Spotlight on Kempsey Shire; rise in crime sparks community forum

Community members concerned about the level of crime in Kempsey Shire are encouraged to attend a public meeting on Monday, May 20, to show law and policy makers that change in our region is needed.
Police representatives, local politicians, community group leaders and community members and business owners victims of criminal activity will speak at the forum, held at South West Rocks Country Club from 5:30pm.
The focus of the evening is on crime statistics and reporting, local diversionary programs, police resources, the court system and bail laws.
President of South West Rocks Chamber of Commerce, Bec Laws, who will act as Emcee of the night, says the meeting is the first step to finding solutions.
"As a community we have an opportunity tonight to stand together and show the law and policy makers that we are concerned about the escalation of crime in our community," Ms Laws said.
"There's plenty of work to do but we have to start somewhere."
Ms Laws is encouraging people to show up in numbers to make the message clear.
"If the community don't come together on this topic it sends a message that [crime] is not a problem and we won't see any programs or changes to the laws that we need," she said.
Mid North Coast Police District Crime Manager Detective Inspector Peter O'Reilly is set to present information on crime statistics of the area; police resources; police approach and response, and community response.
Member for Oxley, Michael Kemp, will speak to the State Government response to regional crime and delve into the recent changes to bail laws and what is required for bail reform.
"The Macleay community has strongly suggested there is a lack of resources in the region," Mr Kemp said."What they are asking for is more police in the streets and a more responsible approach to bail laws and bail refusal."
Mr Kemp says he is fighting for the community's concerns on a state-based level and has welcomed the Parliament of New South Wale's inquiry community safety and regional crime.
"I believe the inquiry must visit our region and to hear first hand from our communities who have been experiencing frightening home invasions, rising levels of violence, and thefts of vehicles and valuables."
Mr Kemp will present the governments current plan to address rates of crime, the offences being committed and the judicial response.
The Federal Government point of view will come from Member for Cowper, Pat Conaghan, who will also be in attendance.
Jo Kelly, Partnerships Lead at Learning the Macleay, part of Just Reinvest NSW, will give an update to the community on diversion programs and what work is being done to deter young people going down the path of crime.
The regional crime inquiry is open for submissions. Have your say before Friday, May 31.
