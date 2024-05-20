The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

Spotlight on Kempsey Shire; rise in crime sparks community forum

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
Updated May 20 2024 - 12:29pm, first published 12:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Community members concerned about the level of crime in Kempsey Shire are encouraged to attend a public meeting on Monday, May 20, to show law and policy makers that change in our region is needed.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Chamberlain

Ellie Chamberlain

Journalist

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.