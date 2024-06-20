Saltwater Freshwater Festival returns to Dunghutti country; new date and venue announced

For the first time in 10 years the annual Saltwater Freshwater Festival will be held on Dunghutti land, celebrating and sharing authentic Aboriginal living culture with the wider community.
The inclusive family day was planned for Saturday, June 1 at Smithtown Riverside Park, however was postponed due to severe wet weather.
The Festival has announced a new date and venue and is now set to go ahead on Saturday, July 20 at Kempsey Race Club with market and food stalls, workshops, elders tent, kids area, live music, cultural performances and local Aboriginal art on display from 10am to 4:30pm.
The Aboriginal cultural festival showcases local culture, skills, music, dance, art, lifestyle and culinary talent.
The Festival is also about creating a platform for Aboriginal performers, artists and businesses to celebrate Goori culture on the Mid North Coast.
Attendees are asked for a gold coin donation before immersing themselves in local Aboriginal language, weaving and canoe making workshops, storytelling in the yarn tent, and music and dance performances across three main stages for a deep connection to country and community.
Local performers include musician Joey Leigh Wagtail (Joe Douglas), students from Dalaigur preschool and Aldavilla Public School, and welcome ceremony by South West Rocks Figtree Descendants Aboriginal Corporation.
At the music stage, visitors can lay out a picnic rug and enjoy emerging Aboriginal talent Jumbaal Dreaming alongside The Kelly Gang, Stiff Gins and Joey Leigh Wagtail to close out the festival.
Worimi, Biripi, Dunghutti, and Gumbaynggirr dancers will star on the Dance Stage.
General Manager of Saltwater Freshwater, Rick Gonsalves, says this year's event will have a specific focus on Dunghutti culture with "a local appreciation and feel" throughout the program.
"It has been ten years since the festival was held on Dunghutti country so we're excited to be back," he said.
Mr Gonsalves says the festival is an opportunity for people to come and experience Aboriginal culture.
"There's something for everybody and it's a really positive day about Aboriginal art and culture, and a way to celebrate for the region."
As well as celebrating local Aboriginal talent and promoting businesses, the festival is estimated to generate over $100,000 for the North Coast economy and $90,000 for Aboriginal entrepreneurs and businesses, in line with the NSW Closing the Gap Priority Reform 5.
"The Saltwater Freshwater Festival is always a highlight on the North Coast social calendar and serves as an opportunity to showcase the culture of the host nation as well as bring together other Nations in the Saltwater Freshwater cultural footprint," Festival Ambassador Jo-Anne Kelly said.
The Regional Aboriginal Partnerships Program has contributed $50,000 to this year's Saltwater Freshwater Festival.
Department of Regional NSW Acting Director Regional Aboriginal Partnerships and Outcomes, Andrew Higgins said the festival is a great opportunity to celebrate the diverse cultural and ancestral knowledge that exists on the Mid North Coast.
"Representing the gathering between the 'saltwater' peoples of the North Coast and the 'freshwater' peoples of the many rivers that run through the region, Saltwater Freshwater Festival has so much to offer," Mr Higgins said.
To see the full program visit - https://saltwaterfreshwater.com.au/festival/2024-saltwater-freshwater-festival-program/
