Trial Bay Marine Rescue's new boat arriving soon

A new Marine Rescue NSW replacement vessel is on route to South West Rocks, set to improve search and rescue capability for the Trial Bay unit.
'Trial Bay 30' has undergone successful sea trials at Yamba ahead of going into service for Trial Bay Marine Rescue unit.
Marine Rescue NSW Senior Manager Fleet Kelvin Parkin said the vessel's performance was "excellent" and it "turned, handled and drove beautifully.
'Trial Bay 30' is a 10 metre Naiad rescue boat, built by Yamba Welding and Engineering, and is powered by twin Suzuki 300 horsepower engines, capable of reaching a top speed of 42 knots.
Brunswick Marine Rescue is also receiving a new rescue boat.
"These vessels will enhance search and rescue capability in their respective regions with both boats featuring state-of-the-art navigation and communications technology including a full Raymarine suite," Mr Parkin said.
"The evolution in design has resulted in two outstanding Marine Rescue NSW vessels capable of heavy bar crossings and long distance offshore missions."
Trial Bay 30 is expected to be delivered to the unit in June, 2024.
The NSW Government has contributed to the cost of both replacement vessels to support the vital work of Marine Rescue NSW and its 3,400 volunteers.
Marine Rescue NSW is a volunteer based not-for-profit professional organisation dedicated to keeping boaters safe on the water and supporting local communities.
