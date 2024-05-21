Teenager arrested over 'aggravated' break and enter, theft offences

A teenage boy has been charged over aggravated break and enter and theft offences near Kempsey.
Strike Force Contrition was established by Mid North Coast Police District in April 2024, focusing on aggravated break and enter and theft offences on residential premises on the Mid North Coast.
Following extensive inquiries, about 9.30am on Friday, May 17 Mid North Coast Police Detectives - with assistance from the Dog Squad - executed a search warrant at a home in Greenhill.
During a search, detectives seized phones, clothing, gloves and face coverings.
A 15-year-old boy was arrested and taken to Kempsey Police Station where he was charged with two counts of be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner and aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence - people there.
He appeared in a children's court where he was formally refused bail to appear before a children's court on Wednesday, June 5.
To date, 14 people have been charged with 61 related offences under Strike Force Contrition, and two juveniles have been dealt with under the Young Offenders Act.
Investigations under Strike Force Contrition continue.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.