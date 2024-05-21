The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Cannonballs look to fire after tough clash against improved Port Pirates

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated May 21 2024 - 1:48pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Macquarie Pirates defeat Kempsey Cannonballs. Pictures by Penny Tamblyn

The Kempsey Cannonballs faced a tough challenge against the Port Macquarie Pirates in the Mid North Coast Rugby Union northern division competition

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.