The Crescent Head Malibu Classic is back, here's what you need to know

Crescent Head Malibu Classic is back for the 36th year with more than 200 competitors lined up, from 11 to 82-years-old.
The 'Classic' competition showcases Malibu surfboards, or 'Old Mals', and modern replicas known as Logger boards.
There are 59 events running over three days in May, from Thursday 23 and Saturday 25 with presentations at Crescent Head Country Club, an ongoing support of the event, on Sunday 26 from 9.30am.
Registration for this week's event is on tonight, Thursday, May 25, Crescent Head Country Club, between 6.00pm and 8.30pm.
As always, the competition will be held at Crescent Head's popular point break and surfing reserve with the first event kicking off at 7am. The competitions are expected to wrap up between 2.30pm and 3.00pm on all three event days.
Spectators are welcome at all times.
Hosts of the event Crescent Head Malibu Club says many of the competitors return annually for the Amateur Malibu Competition and the majority of previous division winners are all back again to defend their titles.
Lara Cashin will be returning to compete in the Open Women division, hoping to win the Shirley Thrussell Perpetual Trophy for a 7th time.
Many Local Crescent Head surfers are set to compete this year.
President of Crescent Head Malibu Club, Roger "Fergo" Ferguson, says conditions are looking good.
"We're expecting bread and butter surf conditions, meaning everyone loves their bread and butter," Fergo said.
"South-westerly winds, we've got sand on the point, we're going to have approximately 30 waves plus per heat, and between one and three-metre swell."
Contestants of the competition come from all over Australia, many returning every year.
"Because they're such good riders, the philosophy of the event is, 'we're all amigos with no egos'," Fergo said.
"Surfers keep coming back because it's nostalgic. No one is old when it comes to these events,it's a reunion."
There are three judges for the event with 'Daffy' as the Contest Director.
Fergo says the judging is treated "very seriously" and the judges will be looking for finesse, style and class.
"It's about free flowing motion," he said.
The competition includes riders of the 'Old Mal' from the 1960's with D-fin.
"These are very heavy weighing up to 25-kilograms," Fergo said.
"Then there are the Loggers, these are the modern boards based on the board shapes from the 1960's; a replica of the old boards.
"The younger generation love to ride these."
Fergo says Crescent Head is the 'centre of the universe' during the Malibu Classic.
"It's really just a festival of excellence," he said.
This year they are including 'fun awards' such as the 'resurrection shuffle', fin-chop award', 'sand-inspector award' for the best wipe-out and a 'cuddle-master award'.
Fergo thanks the Kempsey's Men's Shed who helped with the trophies this year.
