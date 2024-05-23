End of the road: owner of car carrier fleet to hang up keys after 50 years

M.T. Andrews Auto Freighters, a long-standing road transportation company based in Kempsey, is set to close in June after fifty years in the industry following the owner's decision to retire.
Founded in 1973 by Max 'Shag' Andrews, the business has grown from a single red J2 Bedford truck to a large fleet of car carriers, serving customers across Australia.
Mr Andrews, recently inducted into the Shell Rimula Wall of Fame, attributed the company's success to its dedicated team of more than 50 employees and a commitment to maintaining a high-quality fleet.
While his business was still "busier than ever" and he recently added a few more trucks to the fleet to keep up with growing demand, Mr Andrews said it's time to hang up the keys.
The transport legend admitted it was a tough decision, having kept his family close by working together in the business for the past 50 years.
With daughters working in the office, grandchildren running around the yard and dozens of long-term employees, saying goodbye to the business was a family affair.
The business is still transporting cars in May but will cease operation towards the end of the month, where the remaining trucks and trailers will go up for sale through auction house, Pickles, from June 4-6.
Some of the some of the big-ticket items include Australia's only custom-built 12 pack car carrier, an 11 pack B-Double and many eight car carriers.
Mr Andrews said he plans to spend his retirement on a cruiser in Coffs Harbour, "fishing and living life".
While he'll be sad to say goodbye to the industry, he said he realised that many transport legends started around the same time, and that now it's time to retire for the next generation to take over the industry.
His hope is that the buyers will keep a part of his legacy alive by driving his fleet into the future.
When: 10am June 4, to 6pm June 6.
Where: Buyers can bid from anywhere in Australia exclusively via Pickles.com.au.
Pickles Milperra Viewing: Items can be viewed for inspections by appointment on June 4 from 8.30am to 4.30pm.
