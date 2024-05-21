Kempsey Saints in familiar territory after another draw with Port Saints

Kempsey Saints found themselves in familiar territory during their recent Zone Premier League clash against the Port Saints, which resulted in a 1-1 draw at Dixie Park.
It echoed their earlier encounter against the same team, which also ended in a draw.
The only goal for Kempsey Saints came from Evan Clarke, with the team left to lament other missed opportunities to score.
Kempsey Saints coach Dean Crotty said he believed they were the better team on the day despite the draw.
"We created more chances than the first game against them," he said.
"They had a few opportunities as well, but our intensity was high."
Reflecting on their last last game which resulted in a 6-4 loss to the Macleay Valley Rangers, Crotty said the team was focused on the need to reduce mistakes.
"I think we created a lot of chances against the Rangers in our last game, but we made some silly mistakes which led to six goals being scored against us.
"We let the same thing happen in this game, so we will be looking to tidy that up."
Despite a disruptive start to the season due to wet weather impacts and byes, Crotty said he's optimistic about the team's progress this season.
"We're playing better football than at this stage last year," he said. "I think the players have gained a bit of confidence from last season. They are gelling a lot better and playing more as a unit on the field."
Kempsey has the bye this weekend, which Crotty said has come in handy for the team.
"A few key players had a couple of sore spots after the game, so they will be using the bye to rest up."
Crotty said he will be watching to see if the team can finish off close matches this season.
"As the boys gain more game fitness, I think they will be able to take advantage of the chances that come their way," he said.
