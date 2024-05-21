The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Kempsey Saints in familiar territory after another draw with Port Saints

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
May 21 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kempsey Saints face Port Saints in Zone Premier League. Pictures by Penny Tamblyn

Kempsey Saints found themselves in familiar territory during their recent Zone Premier League clash against the Port Saints, which resulted in a 1-1 draw at Dixie Park.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.