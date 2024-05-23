The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Health

Treatments for women permanently available at pharmacies after successful trial

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
May 23 2024 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Thousands of women across NSW, including Kempsey Shire, have improved access to treatment for uncomplicated urinary tract infections (UTIs) following the successful completion of the 12-month state-wide pharmacy trial.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Chamberlain

Ellie Chamberlain

Journalist

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.