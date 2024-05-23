Treatments for women permanently available at pharmacies after successful trial

Thousands of women across NSW, including Kempsey Shire, have improved access to treatment for uncomplicated urinary tract infections (UTIs) following the successful completion of the 12-month state-wide pharmacy trial.
From June 1 (2024) pharmacists who have undergone the required training will be able to provide consultations and prescriptions for UTI medication as well as oral contraception, alleviating pressure on doctors and hospitals.
Ashlee Sheridan, pharmacist at West Kempsey Pharmacy, completed the specific training in order to better serve the community, and has seen a high demand for the service.
"Being able to offer the services, and free up the doctors, giving women access to medication that they need and can get to quickly, I think it really helps," Ms Sheridan said.
The local pharmacist has seen the positive outcomes throughout the trial period with numerous women visiting the pharmacy seeking relief from UTI symptoms.
"Having that care and fast response to start antibiotics quickly benefits women while freeing up the medical system,"she said.
Booking in to see a General Practitioner has become increasingly difficult, especially in regional areas. The UTI trial is a response to the demand on GPs and unreasonable wait times to see a doctor.
"Doctors are so busy so this program helps women get treatment faster, alleviating the symptoms and treating the condition," Ms Sheridan said.
Ms Sheridan has noticed women seeking UTI treatment increases on a weekend when it is harder to get in to see a GP with books filling up.
"A lot of the women have been very grateful to be able to come in without an appointment and have that quick access to treatment."
As part of the trial now made permanent, pharmacies across the state have also made it possible for women to receive their regular oral contraceptive pills more easily, if certain criteria are met.
"If they have consistent history, depending on the oral contraceptive that they're on, and taking into account medical conditions, they can get a supply of the oral contraceptive pill without having to see their doctor," Ms Sheridan said.
A script is not necessary for the pharmacist to supply the contraception, however, the person would need to prove a consistent history of the medication.
"No changes and no breaks from the treatment is required," Ms Sheridan said. "We can supply a letter that they can give to their GP to show that we've given that continuous supply as well, to explain the gap in the scripts to the doctor.
"It again helps free up the doctors."
West Kempsey Pharmacy is one of more than one thousand pharmacies across the state that have been participating in the trial for the past 12 months, helping more than 16,000 women.
Locations in Kempsey Shire include;
Women will continue to be eligible for UTI treatment at a participating pharmacy provided they are aged 18 to 65 years, are displaying symptoms consistent with an uncomplicated urinary tract infection, and have not had other recent UTIs or have a high risk of complications.
Consumers can locate their closest participating pharmacist at: https://www.health.nsw.gov.au/pharmaceutical/Pages/pharmacy-trial-locations.aspx
