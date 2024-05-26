Visitor Information Centre at South West Rocks saved from closure

The Visitor Information Centre and South West Rocks was set to close, but thanks to the local Maritime precinct and volunteers, it remains up and running.
Early this year in February, Kempsey Shire Council adopted a new method of providing information to visitors to save on costs.
The new model included the retaining the Visitor Information Centre at the Slim Dusty Centre and leveraging the Crescent Head and South West Rocks Holiday Parks as Visitor Information Outlets, while diversifying and modernising the digital visitor information services.
Council no longer leased the space from the South West Rocks Maritime Precinct for South West Rocks Visitor Information Centre (VIC), saving approximately $10,000 per annum.
However, the centre is no longer closed and continues to operate thanks to volunteers and Maritime.
Following negotiations with council, the South West Rocks Maritime Precinct assumed control of the VIC on April 2, 2024.
"We have retained the six volunteers who were here under Kempsey Shire Council and have recruited a further 19," President South West Rocks Maritime Precinct, Geoff Clarke said.
The VIC now operated 10.00am to 4.00pm, seven-days-a-week.
"Our Volunteers are absolutely delighted that the VIC is back up and running, as is the community in general," Mr Clarke said.
"We have just completed re-painting of the VIC and Maritime Museum as well adding souvenirs and gifts, making a visit to the VIC a lovely experience.
"Alongside the Community Art Gallery and Arts and Craft Cottage, a visit to the SWR Maritime Precinct , including the Museum and Visitor Information Centre is a very rewarding experience and high on the attractions that South West Rocks has to offer."
