Visitor Information Centre at South West Rocks saved from closure

Ellie Chamberlain
Ellie Chamberlain
May 27 2024 - 4:00am
The Visitor Information Centre and South West Rocks was set to close, but thanks to the local Maritime precinct and volunteers, it remains up and running.

