Olly Haydon named Kempsey Macleay RSL Club Sportsperson of the Month

Olly Haydon has been named the Kempsey Macleay RSL Club Sportsperson of the Month for May.
Olly, who plays for Nulla Junior Cricket Club, had an impressive 2023/24 season.
He not only competed in but also won both the under-14's grand final and the second-grade final, both of which were played on the same day.
Olly said it was "exciting" to play in both grand finals.
"I was a bit nervous because it was a grand final and I didn't want to blow it," he said. "When I got out there, the nerves went away."
At the junior awards presentation, Olly was named Club Cricketer of the Year and received the Mark Anderson Memorial Award.
He was also chosen as Players' Player, with an impressive batting average and aggregate of 253.00/253 runs.
His bowling average was 4.23, and he scored three half-centuries, with scores of 54*, 53*, and 62*.
In the senior awards presentation, Olly continued to shine, being named Best and Fairest.
He also achieved a 5-fa with figures of 5/6, and maintained a bowling average of 7.06.
In winter, Olly plays for the Smithtown Tigers Junior Rugby League Club .
To nominate a local athlete for the next Macleay Sportsperson of the Month, provide detailed information on the individual's achievement and email it to macleayargus@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
The Macleay Argus will determine the monthly and yearly winner of the award.
A Sportsperson of the Month will be decided upon in June 2024 with an additional voucher of $100 for the restaurant awarded to the winner.
