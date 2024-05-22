Hundreds gather to discuss concerning crime in Kempsey Shire

More than 200 community members gathered on Monday, May 20, for a public forum held as a responsse to the concerning level of crime being committed throughout Kempsey Shire.
A panel spoke on next steps for finding solutions to the issue, particularly youth crime, break and enters and theft.
Speakers included Kempsey Shire Mayor Leo Hauville, Member for Oxley Michael Kemp, Member for Cowper Pat Conaghan, Mid North Coast Police District Crime Manager Detective Inspector Peter O'Reilly and Partnership Lead for Learning the Macleay, Jo-Anne Kelly.
South West Rocks Chamber of Commerce led the meeting at South West Rocks Country Club. President Bec Laws said the event was 'well attended.'
"We had all three levels of government there plus NSW police," she said. "There was a lot of valuable information shared."
Ms Laws says there is no quick fix to the problem and the meeting was 'step one' of many more steps required.
"There was never going to be radical change to policy and law from one meeting," she said.
"There's absolutely no silver bullet or quick fix to this problem but it was very evident that all three levels of government are on the same page and focused on finding the multifaceted solutions required."
Partnership Lead for Learning the Macleay, Jo-Anne Kelly, spoke on diversionary programs to combat anti-social behaviour.
"Throughout April the Learning the Macleay team undertook a series of community engagement pop-ups to ask people what is working well in our region, and what issues need to be addressed," Ms Kelly said.
" We had over 400 community surveys completed, and we are collating the findings now, but we have already seen that the lack of activities for young people, and the anti-social behaviour that sometimes results, is a common concern across the Macleay Valley.
Our team is working closely with the community, local service providers and government agencies to determine what local solutions need to be implemented to deliver the best outcomes for our young people and the region as a whole."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.