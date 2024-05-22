What's on around the Macleay Valley MA

The Malibu Classic surfing competition is back for its 36th year with more than 200 competitors lined up, from 11 to 82-years-old.The 'Classic' showcases Malibu surfboards, or 'Old Mals', and modern replicas known as Logger boards. There are 59 events running over three days in May, from Thursday 23 and Saturday 25 with presentations at Crescent Head Country Club, an ongoing support of the event, on Sunday 26 from 9.30am. Spectators are welcome at all times.