What's on around the Macleay Valley MA

Malibu Classic: Crescent Head, May 23-26
The Malibu Classic surfing competition is back for its 36th year with more than 200 competitors lined up, from 11 to 82-years-old.The 'Classic' showcases Malibu surfboards, or 'Old Mals', and modern replicas known as Logger boards. There are 59 events running over three days in May, from Thursday 23 and Saturday 25 with presentations at Crescent Head Country Club, an ongoing support of the event, on Sunday 26 from 9.30am. Spectators are welcome at all times.
Fundraising event for Sonny Spurgin: Sherwood, May 25
Kempsey's Sonny Spurgin, a rising star in speedway racing, has been invited to compete at the SGP4 World Championships in Sweden. To support his journey to this event, a fundraising night will be held at The Sherwood Estate on Saturday, May 25. The evening promises live music, a delectable three-course meal, and an exciting live auction. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.
Dune Care working bee: South West Rocks, May 26
South West Rocks community Dune Care volunteers will be back restoring native bushland at Back Creek on Sunday 26 May from 9am to 1pm. New volunteers are welcome. Morning tea and lunch provided. Meet at the footbridge off Buchanan Drive at 8.45am. For more information call Caroline 0407 703 609.
JADA Exhibition: Nulla Nulla Art Gallery, April 13 - May 26
JADA Exhibition (Jacaranda Acquisitive Drawing Award) are excited to invite you to their first ever touring exhibition at Nulla Nulla Art Gallery from April 13 to May 26. The special exhibition showcases a stunning collection of unique and original contemporary fine art drawings from 56 of Australia's leading artists.
Flood Education Workshops: Smithtown Recreation Club, May 28
Join Kempsey Shire Council and NSW State Emergency Service (SES), for a series of essential flood education workshops this May. These workshops aim to raise awareness about local flood risks, flood warning systems, and preparedness strategies in anticipation of potential La Nina weather conditions, which could bring above-average rainfall and increased flood risks. For more information, please see the website.
Flood Education Workshops: Kempsey Macleay RSL Club, May 30
80's to the MAX: South West Rocks Country Club, May 31
Travel back in time at the South West Rocks Country Club on May 31. Everything will be bigger, better and louder as you party like your back in 80's. Bring your best moves, big hairdo's and vibrant costumes. To find out more, please see website.
Saltwater Freshwater Festival: Smithtown Park, June 1
The Saltwater Freshwater Festival is a much loved long running free event celebrating the Goori culture from the Mid North Coast of NSW. Packed with music, dance, cultural workshops, yarn tent, Aboriginal arts and crafts stalls, food, and connection to culture and community. For more information please see website.
Nambucca-Macleay Gem and Mineral Club Annual Auction: Macksville, June 1
The Nambucca-Macleay Gem and Mineral Club annual Rock Auction is on Saturday 1 June at Macksville Showgrounds with viewing commencing 9am and auction from 10am. Entry is free. The auction has a wide range of lots on offer including rare minerals from Namibia recently brought back by club president, and auctioneer, Dallas Kemp. There are stones and slabs for faceters and lapidary enthusiasts, cabinet specimens, gems, crystals, fossils and tumbled stone for craft and mosaic.
The auction is an entertaining event with the earth's beauty on display and something for everyone including children's prizes, raffle, lucky door, complimentary tea and coffee and a post auction sale of specimens, many at budget prices. For more information email macleaygemandmineralclub@gmail.com.
Kempsey Milky Way Masterclass: Kempsey, June 7
Do you want to learn night photography to capture the beautiful Milky Way? Join multi-award-winning photographer David Magro for a night under the stars! All levels of experience are welcome. For more information see website.
Macleay Valley Fashion Show 2024: The Old Cheese Factory, June 15
Step into the enchanting world of creativity and style at the Macleay Valley Fashion Show, where the latest trends meet timeless elegance. This premier event, nestled in the heart of the picturesque Macleay Valley, is a celebration of fashion, artistry, and the vibrant community spirit that defines our region. For more information, please see website.
Junior Driver Development Day: Kempsey Showground, July 20
Kempsey Sporting Car Club is hosting a practical Junior Driver Development Day at the Kempsey Showground on July 20th. The course will take 12-16 year old teenagers through practical safety and driving techniques with the experienced race drivers. More information to come.
Kempsey Eisteddfod is back for another year. The event will be held at the All Saints Anglican Parish - Kempsey Hall from June 23 to 27. Entry details and sections are on the website and volunteers are welcome.
Beeswax Wraps Workshop: Kempsey Library, June 29
Why not make your own natural, versatile and reusable beeswax wraps at Kempsey Library's workshop? Create reusable beeswax wraps at this hands-on workshop run by Chelsea from Midwaste. Bookings are essential, please see the council website for more details.
GLOW Fest 2024: Crescent Head, September 5 - 9
The circus arts and lifestyle gathering, GlOW Fest, is returning for it's fourth year with a new springtime edition. Pack your days with all the circus, flow and aerials you could wish for and your nights with performance, arts and community connection. There will be beautiful circus tents, workshops, kids programs, performances, beach jam, open mike and more. Tickets are now available online.
Markets: Mid North Coast
There are plenty of local markets on the Mid North Coast. Check out the markets guide at: macleayvalleycoast.com.au/things-to-do/festivals-events/.
Send in your event details
If you have a community event or activity to share, please submit the details via our online form or send an email to macleayargus@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
