What happened at Kempsey council's May meeting

Community Grants, a Slim Dusty Centre Development Application, new policies on procurement and customer experience, and an update on waste vouchers usage were all up for discussion at the May meeting of Kempsey Shire Council.
Councillors approved the allocation of $33.983.15 to be awarded for a variety of activities and causes, including a Reconciliation walk, Kempsey Riverside Markets, Family History, new sports equipment, and cultural activities.
For a full list of recipients, visit ksc.pub/May24-agenda
Development Consent for alterations and additions to the Slim Dusty Exhibition Centre was granted by council, a process necessary due to the proposed development being a council asset located on Crown Land.
Development Application DA2401014 proposes alterations and additions to the Slim Dusty Exhibition Centre which is likely to be constructed over three stages.
Council adopted a new Customer Experience Policy, with some small amendments, which will establish a consistent approach to customer experience across council and communicate this approach to our internal and external customers.
It also articulates the key principles of professional, approachable, and reliable customer experience.
A new Procurement Strategy and Sustainable Procurement and Contracts policy was adopted, which commits to creating a sustainable, ethical, and efficient procurement and contract management system.
The methods of allocating a portion of waste vouchers have been reviewed by council staff who have recommended that the current system not be changed for the coming financial year.
Waste vouchers are currently emailed or mailed out with rates notices for all residential properties with a waste service.
Vouchers for rental properties, including multi-residential dwellings, are mailed to managing Real Estate Agents, Strata Managers, and owners of the rental properties. This process relies on the managing Real Estate Agents, Strata Managers and property owners to pass on the vouchers to tenants when received.
In the current financial year, there have been 1,972 vouchers redeemed from 23,084 vouchers issued to 11,542 rateable properties.
For a full summary of the May council meeting, go to: www.ksc.pub/May24-meeting
