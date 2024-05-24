The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Council

How are council's finances tracking?

By Kempsey Shire Council
Updated May 24 2024 - 12:18pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Kempsey Shire Council has released its third quarterly review for the current financial year, and it contains good news in the context of the ongoing financial sustainability concerns.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.