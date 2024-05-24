How are council's finances tracking?

Kempsey Shire Council has released its third quarterly review for the current financial year, and it contains good news in the context of the ongoing financial sustainability concerns.
Council's consolidated full-year operating result is projected to be a surplus of $6.3 million, excluding capital grants.
This is a $1.7 million improvement on the surplus that was projected at the end of December.
The improved forecast is made up of an improved result of $1.2 million for the general fund, $0.4 million for the water fund and $0.1 million for the sewer fund.
The capital expenditure budget has also been reduced in the March quarter by $13.8 million to $73.0 million.
The forecast for the greater surplus includes an increase in income of $0.8 million due to higher forecast rates and user charges following an increase in the number of rateable properties in the shire over the year.
At the same time there has been a decrease in anticipated operating expenditure of $0.9 million due to lower employee costs driven by the decision to delay filling vacant positions.
Satisfactory progress is being made in implementing the initiatives in the current financial sustainability program - the plan for improving council's overall financial outlook.
Of the 16 initiatives in the current program, four are complete, nine are in progress and three are behind schedule.
A new financial sustainability program is contained in the proposed 10-year long term financial plan which can be viewed at www.ksc.pub/budget2024.
This will be considered for adoption by council in June at the same meeting where rate increases will be determined.
Council's delivery program 2022-26 and operational plan 2023-24 detail the activities and performance measures that were planned to be delivered during the financial year. These documents are explained and available for download at www.ksc.pub/IPR-documents.
