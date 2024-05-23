Kempsey Salvation Army collecting funds for local community appeal

In lieu of door-knocking this year, Kempsey's Salvation Army volunteers are out and about collecting donations for the annual Red Shield Appeal.
Donations go toward local projects helping those in need throughout the Kempsey Shire.
Community members looking to contribute can find collection points outside Amcal+ Pharmacy on Belgrave Street and IGA central in Kempsey this week.
Collection buckets will also be found at Kempsey Bunnings over the weekend (Saturday 25 and Sunday 26, May) including the classic fundraiser barbecue in support of the appeal on the Saturday.
Those looking to do more than buy a sausage sandwich can volunteer their time.
"We have shifts available for volunteers to help in these spots, or if people would like to doorknock in their own street that would be amazing," fundraiser organiser Rachael Farthing said.
Funds raised support the Salvation Army's work in the Kempsey community, including providing food and toys at Christmas for those less fortunate, the 'Salvos' weekly community lunch, and emergency food relief in times of trouble.
"We are so grateful for the community's support and couldn't do our work without it," Ms Farthing said.
The Red Shield Appeal is Australia's longest-running appeal with 2024 marking its 60th year.
To sign up head to volunteer.salvos.org.au or to donate online go to digitaldoorknock.salvationarmy.org.au
Every 17 seconds, The Salvation Army helps someone in need. And this help is made possible through the generosity of people who support the Red Shield Appeal
The Salvation Army says people are facing a real struggle to survive right now.
"With costs of living - utilities, groceries and everyday essentials - rising disproportionately to wage growth, the average household budget is being stretched to breaking point for thousands of families.
"Additionally, with historically low rental vacancy across the country, inadequate supply of social housing and thousands of families on wait lists for public housing, the situation is set to get much worse for Aussies already struggling to afford a full meal or a week's rent to keep their families fed and safe.
"The Salvation Army has walked alongside Australians for more than 140 years - providing shelter, safety and support to those in need.
"Over the last year, we assisted more than 250,000 people and dispensed financial assistance worth almost $25 million to Aussies impacted by crisis, disaster and hardship."
