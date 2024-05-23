From 'destruction to construction': Jeff Morgan inspires the Kempsey community

Former bank robber-transformed-lifestyle and mindset coach, Jeff Morgan, gets vulnerable with the Kempsey community in a two-day workshop with Durri Aboriginal Corporation Medical Service (Durri ACMS).
Working closely with Durri ACMS over May 23-24, the workshops will connect with and inspire community members to make lasting changes.
Jeff is a proud Kamilaroi man, who also has strong ties to the Redfern community after growing up on one of Australia's most notorious streets, Eveliegh Street.
After a difficult upbringing and 20 years in and out of custody, he was able to turn his life around.
Jeff said during his youth he became a byproduct of his environment with the habits and people around him becoming a part of him.
"I thought it was a badge of honour to go to jail, especially growing up in Redfern," he said.
"One minute you are here and the next you could be in jail and you just accept it as your way of life."
He said it has been a long journey to understand and better himself, having missed out on important moments in his life such as the deaths of multiple family members while in prison.
"I had to understand how I was built destructively," he said.
"Over time I started to realise the connection to culture and that I was disrespecting my culture in the sense of how we were brought up and what the elders had taught me."
Now Jeff works to share his story and get others to build on themselves and give back to the community.
"It is how I changed my life, I went from destruction to construction".
"I know that no one wants to go out and do something bad, but sometimes we are just built into a position where we become bad.
"When we are built wrong we make bad decisions and when we are built right we will give back.
"I am going to share that with the community as much as I can, so they will take it away and plug it into themselves and the community."
During the workshops Jeff said he will show there is a better way of living, explore leadership and delve into how to focus on your own business not everyone elses.
Team leader of social and emotional wellbeing at Durri ACMS, Charleigh Kennedy said the event will also address specific challenges in Kempsey with culturally relevant conversations.
"The community will listen to Jeff, because he has been there, he has done it and been through it and has come out on the other end," she said.
"The collaboration will also bring substantial benefits within the community by providing health and wellness, empowering community members and fostering engagement."
