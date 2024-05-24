More and more people join the running community

When I registered for Port Macquarie parkrun last year, using it as a "run club Tinder" was the last thing on my mind.
Social run clubs have started popping up all over the place as more people lace up their sneakers and join the running community.
As soon as I started my own running journey, social media accounts dedicated to running started appearing on my feed and I noticed the trend of people trying out run clubs as a way to meet potential partners.
This wasn't the reason I started running.
I do however really enjoy joining the parkrun masses down at Town Beach each Saturday morning and can see why some people might think joining a run club will help them meet people in an organic way.
I'm just there to run, and so are a lot of other people.
I've definitely noticed the running bug picking up pace, both online and locally.
There was one Saturday a couple of weeks ago where I was debating with myself whether it was worth getting out of bed for parkrun at 6am to run five kilometres in the pouring rain.
I did end up going, and so did 243 others. Everyone was soaked and it was freezing, but it was also a lot of fun.
Port Macquarie parkrun usually sees between 200 and 300 runners and walkers each week, but this year there has been an increase in people registering to attend.
On April 13 there were 30 first-timers. March 30 saw over 370 people at Port Macquarie parkrun and there were 73 first-timers and visitors.
While I have yet to join a local run club, I have joined Australian Community Media's (ACM) virtual run club. There are 14 of us ACM employees from across the country who talk about running and what runs we've done over the past week.
I don't know what has been the main reason behind so many people taking up running, but I've definitely been swept up in it too.
If you want to register for one of the four parkruns in the Hastings and Macleay valleys, visit parkrun Australia.
*Picture of Port Macquarie parkrun in the rain on May 11 was taken by a volunteer event photographer.
Ruby Pascoe
Senior Journalist
