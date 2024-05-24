The Macleay Argus
Gallery | Paddle out and party waves for David Dunn, Crescent Head

Ellie Chamberlain
May 24 2024
May 24 2024 - 4:00pm
A paddle-out in memory of Crescent Head's David Dunn was held on Friday, May 24, with friends, family-members and community gathering to pay tribute to the 'cheffing surfer'.

Ellie Chamberlain

