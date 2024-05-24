Gallery | Paddle out and party waves for David Dunn, Crescent Head

A paddle-out in memory of Crescent Head's David Dunn was held on Friday, May 24, with friends, family-members and community gathering to pay tribute to the 'cheffing surfer'.
David and wife Cassandra relocated to Crescent Head from Avoca in 2012. The Macleay Valley community knew David from the water and kitchen. He was either catching waves or showing his love through food, feeding locals first through SurfSliders Kiosk and then Lumah Restaurant in Crescent Head.
As a life-long surfer, it was only natural for the community to hold a paddle out as a way of paying respect and saying goodbye.
David passed away on April 4 (2024) at age 68. The memorial paddle-out took place out the front of the Kempsey-Crescent Head Surf Club.
Read more about David's life - Remembering Crescent Head's 'cheffing surger' David Dunn
