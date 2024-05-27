Gallery | winners and waves at the Malibu Classic surf comp, Crescent Head

The results are in for the 36th Malibu Classic.
Crescent Head hosted the surfing competition (Thursday 23 - Saturday 25, May) with more than 200 competitors in 59 events, aged 11 to 82 years old.
The 'Classic' competition showcases Malibu surfboards, or 'Old Mals', and modern replicas known as Logger boards.
The conditions were perfect for the competition for all three days with a packed foreshore, boards galore and smiles all around.
Ongoing sponsor of the event, Crescent Head Country Club, held the presentations on Sunday 26.
Secretary Crescent Head Malibu Club Carolynne Mason said 'Huey', the Surf God delivered "on every account" for the event.
"Amazing waves and sunshine for the three days of the competition," Ms Mason said.
"The standards of surfing this year was to another level, great to see so many contestants back surfing in Crescent for this Amateur Longboard Competition.
"Thank you to all the competitors and spectators that came to the Crescent Head Malibu Classic."
