Kendall Blues too strong for South West Rocks Marlins in Hastings League

The Kendall Blues proved too strong for the South West Rocks Marlins at South West Rocks on Saturday, May 25.
Despite their best efforts in the first half, the Marlins found themselves trailing 22-16 at halftime, with Josef Barber scoring a double and Raymond Chapman adding another try, while Anthony Cowan kicked two goals.
The Blues' Jack Chapman responded with a hat-trick of tries, while Ben Lobston contributed one, and Alex Pearce added three goals.
As the game progressed, fatigue started to set in for the Marlins, leading to some mistakes that the Blues capitalised on.
The Blues added four more tries, including a double from Ryan Long and one each from Kane Café and Jack Mansfield, with Alex Pearce adding four goals and a field goal to bring the final score to 47-22
Marlins coach Grant Schubert said he was happy with his team's effort despite the loss.
"We didn't really touch the ball in the first 10 minutes, so I was happy to only be down 22-16 at halftime," he said.
Schubert said he saw some "good signs" in the game.
"I was really happy with the effort,' he said. "Kendall has a really young and strong side, so when we give them good ball, they're able to make the most of it.
"I think our resilience and effort is great, but we probably just need to work on a bit of urgency with our defence."
In other games, Beechwood Shamrocks dominated Long Flat with a commanding 52-12 victory, while the Laurieton Hotel Stingrays triumphed over the Lake Cathie Raiders with a final score of 54-22.
