National Reconciliation Week activities begin in Kempsey Shire

National Reconciliation Week celebrations have kicked off in Kempsey Shire with a morning tea, smoking ceremony, and cultural activities on Dunghutti land.
Community members gathered outside Kempsey Shire Library on Monday, May 27, for the 'let's eat and yarn together' free event.
A welcome to country by Uncle Bob Smith was followed by a smoking ceremony from Uncle Fred Kelly to commence the community event.
Attendees enjoyed a Didgeridoo performance and cultural activities on the deck of the library led by Rhys Waite, and a morning tea catered by Yapang-Ya Cafe & Art Gallery.
The National Reconciliation Week theme for 2024, Now More Than Ever, is a reminder the fight for justice and the rights of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people must continue.
National Reconciliation Week celebrations and activities will be held across Kempsey Shire and the state between Monday, May 27 and Monday, June 3 (2024).
