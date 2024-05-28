Cash for cows: owner of 100 missing cattle offers reward for information

The owner of 100 head of missing cattle is offering a monetary reward for information that locates his missing cattle or leads to the arrest of those responsible for their disappearance.
Officers from the Rural Crime Prevention Team at the Mid North Coast Police District were called to a property on Fifes Creek Road, Bellbrook after reports 100 head of Brangus cross cattle went missing in February earlier this year.
The cattle were last seen when they were mustered on Friday November 17, 2023 and found to be missing on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.
The owner of the missing livestock, who wishes to remain anonymous, has offered a four figure monetary reward to whoever provides information that leads to his cattle being found or the people responsible being arrested.
"I want my cattle back and ideally I want the people that are responsible... charged," he said.
The Bellbrook owner said he didn't have much hope that he would see his cattle again.
"I imagine they're steak right now," he said.
"But you never know.
"Somebody might want the [monetary reward] and know whose responsible and can point the police in the right direction."
The cattle are fire branded with KDR and had red coloured management tags with the owner's phone number and letters DRR, along with NLIS button tags with PIC NC488865.
The cattle had a '7' ear mark on the top of their left ear.
Police are currently investigating the disappearance of the cattle.
"This is a farming community- this sort of thing should not be tolerated," the owner said.
"Everyone is doing it tough at the moment."
"If [information] leads to the return of my cattle or someone being arrested for it or charged, then at least it will stop it from happening to anyone else."
Anyone with information regarding the stolen cattle can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Information is treated in strict confidence.
Police have also reminded the community not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.