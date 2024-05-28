The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Crime

Cash for cows: owner of 100 missing cattle offers reward for information

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated May 28 2024 - 12:17pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The owner of 100 head of missing cattle is offering a monetary reward for information that locates his missing cattle or leads to the arrest of those responsible for their disappearance.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Reporter at Macleay Argus and Port Macquarie News.

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.