The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Students from St Paul's College show 'emotional truth' in Shakespeare Carnival

By Staff Reporters
Updated May 29 2024 - 1:46pm, first published May 28 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More than 100 students gathered at Armidale Presbyterian Ladies' College to compete in the 2024 Regional Shakespeare Carnival on May 15.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.