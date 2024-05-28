Students from St Paul's College show 'emotional truth' in Shakespeare Carnival

More than 100 students gathered at Armidale Presbyterian Ladies' College to compete in the 2024 Regional Shakespeare Carnival on May 15.
In a battle of wits and creativity, senior students from St Paul's College Kempsey went up against schools across the New England North West and coastal areas
For the past 8 years, Sport by Jove Theatre Company has organised the Shakespeare Carnival which provides students with the chance to develop literacy and collaboration skills, complex problem-solving and leadership abilities, confidence and resilience as they act, dance, perform music, or make short films on smartphones.
Shakespeare Carnival Director and adjudicator Chris Tomkinson said the carnival is a fantastic experience for students.
"This event is an opportunity for people to learn more skills, test themselves, gain new abilities and then do whatever it is they want to do," he said.
Determining the winners was difficult for Mr Tomkinson because of the diversity and quality of the work in every category.
However, he said the St Paul's College students won the ensemble division for their "emotional truth, dynamic and natural use of text and strong character differentiation".
"I love theatre that seeks to change the world."
Mr Tomkinson thanked everyone who got on stage for their courage, generosity and skill and emphasised the importance of the performing arts beyond a career within the industry.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.