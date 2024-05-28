Mustangs snap two-game losing streak with strong win over Taree City Bulls

The Macleay Valley Mustangs ended their two-game losing streak with a strong 32-8 victory over the Taree City Bulls.
However, Mustangs coach Beau Champion said their slow starts remain a problem after they let in two unanswered tries in the first half before they kicked into gear.
"The slow starts are a real concern," Champion said. "We did have a lot of attacking sets on their line, but we're probably still adjusting to the new combinations in the team."
The issue has plagued the team in their recent games against the Wingham Tigers and Wauchope Blues, where they struggled to come back from early deficits.
"It wasn't like we were too far away from where we should be in that game against Wauchope, and I am happy to see us start to improve on our past performances," he said.
The Mustangs managed to pile on points late in the first half thanks to Ronald Sines and Chris Bull. Robert Inglis scored twice in the second half, with Allan Lockwood and Shane Davis-Caldwell also crossing the line. Davis-Caldwell successfully kicked 4 out of 6 conversions.
"The first half was a bit of a grind," Champion said.
"I think some players really took it upon themselves to make some game-changing plays and swing the momentum our way.
"Once we were able to play the style of footy we like, we had some individuals really step up and make some key touches."
Heading into the clash against the Bulls with two losses, Champion said it was a game they "needed to win"
"I would've been happy even if we won by two points... we just needed to get some confidence back and take the pressure off," he said.
"The win puts us in a good spot where we can build on the good stuff we did and take that into the game against the Sharks this week."
While Champion was "excited" for the upcoming challenges against the Port Sharks at home and Old Bar Old Bar., he
"It will give us a really good opportunity to see where we're at,' he said. "It will be a step up in class and it will be a really good challenge for the players.
"I want us to be a bit smarter with our game plan, and I want to see a good team performance.
"We have no better chance or opportunity of beating a good team like the Sharks than at home.
"I'm confident that we can come away with a good result if we put in the work."
