What's biting: reeling in the rewards across the Mid North Coast

The Macleay region continues to be a fishing hotspot. The breakwalls are yielding good-sized bream, while flathead fans can find decent catches as well.
Beach fishing remains consistent with bream present on most stretches of sand. There's also a chance for some nice flathead if you're using worms or pipis.
Tailor activity is a bit hit- or-miss, but Gap Beach is worth a try at first light with metal lures or pilchards.
Offshore anglers targeting the deeper reefs near Crescent Head are reeling in impressive kingfish and pearl perch. Evening sessions have also been productive, with inshore reefs offering decent-sized snapper for those using soft plastics.
The Hastings River is reeling in rewards this May.
Luderick numbers are on the rise, with anglers catching nice fish near the breakwalls using greenweed, weed flies, or cabbage.
Bream fishing remains consistent from local wharfs and structures, with evening sessions offering the chance for bigger catches.
Mulloway hunters can score decent fish with live bait at night, while those throwing lures during the day are catching good numbers of school-sized fish.
Don't pack away your mud crab traps just yet, locals are reporting plenty of catches throughout the river.
For beach fishing, bream are being caught consistently, with Lighthouse and Shelly Beaches being particularly productive. However, all beaches are holding fish.
Tailor and school mulloway are also present in decent numbers, with the best reports coming from around Point Plomer. If you're fishing from the rocks, be prepared to rock and roll with some great catches.
Drummer are biting well at most headlands, with Queens Head and Big Hill being especially productive. Use prawns or cunjevoi for bait.
Bream fishing from the rocks is also excellent, particularly at first light. Tailor are another option, so try your luck at first or last light from most rocky locations.
The offshore outlook is a mixed bag. While the weather conditions were perfect mid-week, the forecast looks dismal for the weekend. However, if you can manage to get out to sea, snapper are well worth chasing, with anglers catching some terrific fish this week.
There have also been solid reports of pearl perch and teraglin in depths ranging from 65 to 90 meters, along with the occasional kingfish.
The Camden Haven area offers a variety of fishing options this week. Rock anglers are still enjoying good catches of drummer, with consistent reports coming in from most locations.
The ledges around Camden Head and Diamond Head are productive spots, though further south at Crowdy Head tends to produce better results early in the season.
Tailor remains plentiful, with Bonny Hills offering some larger fish on garfish or big lures.
Beaches are seeing consistent hauls of bream, and those using worms or pipis can also expect some nice flathead. Tailor action is still strong, particularly south of Dunbogan and around Lake Cathie.
Offshore, deeper reefs are yielding consistent catches of pearl perch and kingfish, while closer in, anglers are finding success with snapper using soft plastics.
Just a heads-up for weekend anglers, the perfect mid-week weather might not hold, with strong winds predicted for Saturday and Sunday.
