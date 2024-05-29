The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

What's biting: reeling in the rewards across the Mid North Coast

By Columnist Kate Shelton
May 30 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Cunneen with a great catch of a bar cod and hapuka he caught recently off Port Macquarie. Picture, supplied
Jack Cunneen with a great catch of a bar cod and hapuka he caught recently off Port Macquarie. Picture, supplied

The Macleay region continues to be a fishing hotspot. The breakwalls are yielding good-sized bream, while flathead fans can find decent catches as well.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.