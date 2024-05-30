Kundabung cowboy Levi Ward on a winning streak before big trip to America

Kundabung's rising rodeo star, Levi Ward, is on an impressive roll with four wins in four weeks, setting him up nicely for his upcoming trip to the National High School Finals Rodeo (NHSFR) in America.
The 15-year-old's latest win was at the Bull Throttle competition in Wauchope, where he took the top spot in the novice event. This victory comes hot on the heels of his successes in Singleton, Mt Garnet, and Bingara.
"There was a big crowd, so it was good to get a win," Levi said about his performance at Bull Throttle. "It was great to ride in front of a near-home crowd."
He admitted to feeling "a little bit" of pressure.
"I definitely didn't want to fall off, that's for sure," he said.
Earlier this year, Levi was crowned Junior Bull Ride champion in the 14-18 division at the Australian Bushmen's Campdraft and Rodeo Association's (ABCRA) National Finals Rodeo in Tamworth.
The national title capped off a stellar season where he won 10 bull rides in a row, finishing first in the Juvenile Bull Ride 14-18's division with 100.3 points.
The 2023 season was special for Levi, who also competed in Las Vegas at the world rodeo finals.
He has some international experience under his belt, having come heartbreakingly close to a world title as an 11-year-old in 2019 and placing 11th as a 10-year-old.
In 2019, he secured an impressive second place in the Junior Riding Under-8 to 11 world division.
Levi said he was happy with his recent performance.
"I think I'm riding bulls better than I ever have," he said.
He said he "can't wait" to compete at the NHSFR.
"I don't think you'll ever be fully prepared to go over, but I think I'm on track to put in a good effort," he said. "I'm very excited to get over there."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.