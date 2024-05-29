Durri Aboriginal Medical Service receives iPads for patients' well-being

Staff from Deadly Science, Optus, and Learning the Macleay have recently handed over three iPads to the Durri Aboriginal Medical Service (AMS) in West Kempsey to assist elderly patients in staying connected to their families while undergoing medical treatment at the hospital.
The initiative originated from a conversation earlier in the year between Norma Kelly from Durri AMS and Corey Tutt from Deadly Science at the Culture in the Park event in Kempsey.
Kelly expressed concerns about the mental well-being of patients undergoing dialysis, a treatment that can last for hours each week.
In response to Kelly's concerns, Corey reached out to his contacts across the country for assistance.
"Many patients requiring an extended hospital stay struggle to stay connected with their families and communities due to a lack of communication devices or external stimulation," said Mr. Tutt.
"When I learned that these Elders, who are already facing challenges, were also feeling isolated, I reached out through my social media channels for donations and raised over $2,300 towards the purchase of the iPads."
Upon hearing about the initiative, Chris Simon, General Manager-Local Markets for Optus, offered SIM cards for each iPad, providing enough data to allow patients to communicate with their families and stream entertainment from the internet.
Mr. Simon said that the SIM cards were made possible through Optus' Donate your Data Program, which supports community initiatives through donated unused data from customers.
"These iPads will have a significant impact on the lives of our patients undergoing dialysis treatment," said Tony McMahon, Clinical Team Leader at Durri Chronic Care in West Kempsey.
"They are required to spend extended time each week with us, and the opportunity to stay connected while they are doing so will have a positive impact on their mental and physical health."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.