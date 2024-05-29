The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Durri Aboriginal Medical Service receives iPads for patients' well-being

By Staff Reporters
Updated May 29 2024 - 12:24pm, first published 12:23pm
From L to R: Chris Simon (Optus), Taylor Kelly-Scholes (Learning the Macleay), Corey Tutt (Deadly Science), Tony McMahon (Durri AMS), Norma Kelly (Durri AMS). Picture supplied
Staff from Deadly Science, Optus, and Learning the Macleay have recently handed over three iPads to the Durri Aboriginal Medical Service (AMS) in West Kempsey to assist elderly patients in staying connected to their families while undergoing medical treatment at the hospital.

