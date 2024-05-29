Gallery: Macleay Public School students gather for Reconciliation Week walk

Macleay Valley Public Schools travelled to Verge Street Playing Fields for this year's annual schools Reconciliation Week walk.
After record breaking numbers at last year's walk, local students as well as school staff, Elders and members of the community arrived early for the school walk on Wednesday, May 29.
For Dunghutti Elder Uncle Bob Smith, it was a welcomed sight.
"I think it was absolutely tremendous to see how many schools are involved," he said.
"But also the number of kids who are conversing about reconciliation and taking that into account as they walk.
"They are walking for reconciliation because reconciliation is about walking from the past and moving forward together to make things better for everyone."
Organised by Aunty Vicki Willoughby and the Macleay Public Schools (MPS), the day also included flag raising, speeches, and stalls run by service providers that offered food and activities.
Performances from Kempsey South Public School, Crescent Head, Aldavilla Primary School, as well as National Aboriginal Sporting Chance Academy (NASCA) students from Melville High School and Kempsey High School.
MPS chairperson and Frederickton Public School principal Leanne Parker said that this year's theme 'Now More Than Ever' calls up the public to recognise the urgency of fostering genuine relationships.
"In our public schools, we have a unique opportunity to educate, inspire and cultivate a deeper understanding of our shared history and the rich history of our First Nations People," she said.
"Reconciliation is not just a week from the 27 of May to 3rd of June.
"It is every day. It means active participation from us all."
The walk and day out is just one of a number of events taking place for National Reconciliation Week with local organisation Kinchela Boys Home Aboriginal Corporation launching a new program this week.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.