Kempsey a sanctuary for American soldiers during the Vietnam War

Kempsey Museum recently heard from David Zeleznak of Ohio, who spent a week here in June 1968 while on rest and recreation (R&R) leave from service with the United States Army in Vietnam.
United States service personnel were entitled to seven days of R&R leave after twelve months of service in Vietnam to give them a break from the war zone.
Sydney was added to the list of destinations in 1967 and proved popular with many.
Sydney was not for everyone, however, and many US servicemen chose country destinations, including Kempsey, to take their break.
The United States Rest and Recreation Centre in Sydney was staffed by Country Women's Association members who were able to advise on country placements for the men.
Kempsey's first Tourism Officer, Mrs Val Melville, played a significant role in attracting over fifty American servicemen to the Macleay Valley, with the first American serviceman arriving in Kempsey on February 8 1968.
He was 20-year-old Leland Smith of Illinois and was billeted with Mr and Mrs Jack Gibbons of Kundabung. Most of the offers of accommodation came from people on rural properties in the Macleay, which was an attractive option for the servicemen.
After landing in Sydney, Leland Smith said that it reminded him of his home city of Chicago. Still, he was glad to travel north where the difference in the scenery surprised him. He spent an enjoyable five days exploring the farms and beaches of the Macleay Valley.
Theodore Manuel, 20, of Virginia was the next American serviceman to arrive and stayed with John and Pauline Landers of Towal Creek on the Upper Macleay. After his five-day stay, Theodore said that he had enjoyed it and did not want to leave.
He had a further five months to serve in Vietnam before he could return home.
David Zeleznak, a 23-year-old helicopter electrician from Ohio, arrived in Kempsey in June 1968 and stayed with Jim and Margaret Gorman of Harold Coutman Street (now River Street).
Jim ran a transport business and took David to Grafton on one of his trips, where David toured the brewery and also visited the Courthouse where he saw the Australian legal system in action. David said that every person he met was very friendly and did their best to make him feel welcome.
He loved the countryside and described his visit to the Macleay as one of the highlights of his life.
By July 1968, the 50th American serviceman, Chester Sytnik, 25, from Philadelphia, had visited Kempsey. The last R&R flight from Vietnam landed in Sydney in December 1971.
Out of the 58,220 American servicemen killed in the Vietnam War, 15,000 lost their lives during 1968. 523 Australians were killed during the entire war, with one of the bloodiest conflicts taking place at Fire Bases Coral and Balmoral in May 1968, where 25 Australians were killed.
Private Denis O'Leary of Kempsey was wounded in this battle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.