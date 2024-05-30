Kings' birthdays collide in the Kempsey Shire

In a neat twist of fate, Kempsey will be celebrating the birthdays of two Kings over the next week, with a birthday morning tea for the King of Country, Slim Dusty, and the long weekend for the new King of the Commonwealth.
If you love the King of Country, you will want to join us for a special morning tea event at the Slim Dusty Centre on Thursday, June 13 at 10am.
As part of the festivities, we're excited to offer complimentary entry to the museum in the morning, allowing attendees to explore and appreciate the rich history and culture that shaped Slim Dusty's remarkable career.
To make this occasion even more special, Slim Dusty's daughter and respected country music artist, Anne Kirkpatrick, will be joining us to cut the birthday cake.
It's a rare opportunity to celebrate Slim Dusty's legacy with his family and fellow fans.
This event is not only a celebration of Slim Dusty's contributions to Australian music but also a chance for the community to come together and enjoy some great company, delicious treats, and some of the awesome memorabilia in the museum.
The upcoming King's birthday long weekend will impact some council services, including Library and Customer Service opening hours.
Kempsey Shire Libraries will be closed Monday 10 June and reopen 10.00am Tuesday 11 June 2024, including the libraries in Kempsey, South West Rocks and Stuarts Point.
The returns chutes for the branches will remain open if you would like to return your borrowed items.
Customer Service office will also be closed on Monday 10 June and reopen 9:00am Tuesday 11 June 2024.
There will be no change to the opening hours for the Slim Dusty Centre and the Shire's Waste Facilities.
