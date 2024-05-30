Who are the latest recipients of the council Community Grants?

Council is pleased to announce that Round Two of the 2023-24 Community Grants program successfully awarded $33,983.15 to community organisations and groups across the Shire to support programs that deliver services integral to sustaining a strong and engaged community.
The total financial assistance included allocations which were approved in council's May meeting for the Mayoral Community Fund and Sporting Fund, as well as the NAIDOC Week quick grant allocations.
In the meeting, councillors acknowledged the effectiveness and positive impact community organisations are making across Kempsey Shire, and congratulated the following groups on their successful grant applications:
Mayoral Community Fund
Sporting Fund
Quick Grant - NAIDOC Week
For more information on the community grants program please visit - ksc.pub/grants
